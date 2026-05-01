logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Uber acquires Hong Kong taxi-hailing app 'FlyTaxi'

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

In a major move within Hong Kong's ride-hailing market, Uber has announced its acquisition of the popular local taxi-booking platform, "FlyTaxi." Both companies have assured users that their services will continue to operate as normal for the time being.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Uber confirmed the acquisition today, stating that "FlyTaxi" will maintain its current operations following the deal. This means that drivers and passengers already using either the "FlyTaxi" or Uber apps will not be affected by the change.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Simon Siu, the founder of "HKTaxi," commented on the journey of the platform, which he launched in 2013 and has since grown to serve hundreds of thousands of users in Hong Kong.

Estyn Chung, the general manager of Uber Hong Kong, praised "FlyTaxi" as a local start-up success story. He explained that the goal of the acquisition is to combine "FlyTaxi's" deep local expertise with Uber's global technology.

This merger, Chung said, will help drivers expand their business while continuing to provide an excellent travel experience for passengers.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Gov slams foreign media for twisting facts in Jimmy Lai case
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Shuttle bus employee admits to accepting over $32,000 in bribes for driver position
NEWS
5 hours ago
Tech firm viAct named a leading innovator in AI workplace safety by Verdantix report
NEWS
6 hours ago
Times Square a 'ghost town' amidst bustling Golden Week crowds in Causeway Bay
NEWS
6 hours ago
Soot-stained photos and lost memories: Wang Fuk Court residents face fire's aftermath
NEWS
6 hours ago
Online media outlet boss denies charges of withholding $161,000 in wages
NEWS
7 hours ago
Hiking trails swamped as thousands of Golden Week tourists flock to Hong Kong's country parks
NEWS
9 hours ago
West Kowloon Station buzzes as thousands of tourists arrive for Golden Week
NEWS
10 hours ago
Over 250,000 travelers already pass through Hong Kong as Golden Week kicks off
NEWS
11 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong's minimum wage rises to HK$43.1 per hour starting today
NEWS
12 hours ago
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 03:38 HKT
Mark Six marks 50th anniversary with exhibition and record $228m draw
NEWS
30-04-2026 19:04 HKT
logo
(Video) Parking dispute sparks brawl between taxi driver and 3 South Asian men in Kwai Chung
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.