Uber acquires Hong Kong taxi-hailing app 'FlyTaxi'

In a major move within Hong Kong's ride-hailing market, Uber has announced its acquisition of the popular local taxi-booking platform, "FlyTaxi." Both companies have assured users that their services will continue to operate as normal for the time being.

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Uber confirmed the acquisition today, stating that "FlyTaxi" will maintain its current operations following the deal. This means that drivers and passengers already using either the "FlyTaxi" or Uber apps will not be affected by the change.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Simon Siu, the founder of "HKTaxi," commented on the journey of the platform, which he launched in 2013 and has since grown to serve hundreds of thousands of users in Hong Kong.

Estyn Chung, the general manager of Uber Hong Kong, praised "FlyTaxi" as a local start-up success story. He explained that the goal of the acquisition is to combine "FlyTaxi's" deep local expertise with Uber's global technology.

This merger, Chung said, will help drivers expand their business while continuing to provide an excellent travel experience for passengers.