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NEWS

Gov slams foreign media for twisting facts in Jimmy Lai case

NEWS
39 mins ago
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The Hong Kong government has strongly condemned an anti-China organization and foreign media for presenting a press freedom award to imprisoned media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and for releasing a press freedom index that it claims is intended to "slander, smear, and attack" the city.

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In a statement released today, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government described the actions as despicable behaviors that disregard the rule of law and twist the facts. 

The government's comments come in response to the release of a so-called press freedom index and the presentation of an award to Lai, whom the statement refers to by his full name, Jimmy Lai Chee-ying.

A government spokesman argued that Lai’s case has nothing to do with press freedom, stating that he and other defendants were using journalism "as a guise to commit acts that brought harm to our country and Hong Kong."

The statement defended the legal process, noting that Lai's trial involved 156 days of public hearings, thousands of pieces of evidence, and that Lai himself testified for 52 days. 

The government asserts that these facts are "testaments to the fact that Lai and other defendants were found guilty only after a fair trial."

The spokesman reiterated the court's position that Lai was not on trial for his political views but for colluding with foreign forces to call for sanctions and engaging in hostile activities against the Central and HKSAR governments. The statement claims the court found Lai's "only intent...was to seek the downfall of the Communist Party of China."

The government also took aim at the credibility of press freedom organizations, specifically mentioning Reporters Without Borders. 

The statement alleges the group's funding comes largely from the European Union and the United States State Department, calling it a "tool for anti-China forces." The government said it disregards such rankings, calling them uncredible.

The spokesman concluded by emphasizing that press freedom and free speech are protected by the Basic Law and that the media landscape in Hong Kong "has remained vibrant" since the implementation of the National Security Law. The government urged all parties to "recognize the objective facts and stop any baseless malicious attacks."

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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