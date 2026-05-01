Online media outlet boss denies charges of withholding $161,000 in wages

The owner of a company that operated the now-defunct online media outlet "Channel C" has pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to pay wages to three former employees.

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Johnny Chan Chi-hang, the boss of Artview Media Production Limited, appeared in West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts this afternoon to face five charges brought by the Labour Department.

The company, which ran the online news platform "Channel C" before it ceased operations last year, is accused of owing approximately HK$161,000 in unpaid salaries to three employees.

Chan pleaded not guilty to all five summonses, which include four counts of failing to pay wages within due date and one count of failing to pay wages within due date after termination of employment.

The charges allege that as a manager, secretary, or similar officer of the corporation, Chan was responsible for the company's failure to pay wages to three employees for the period of January to March 2025.

The prosecution claims the company, without reasonable excuse, failed to pay the salaries and that this offense was committed with Chan's consent or connivance or was attributable to his negligence.

The prosecution informed the court that it will call the three former employees as witnesses and expects the trial to last three days.

Magistrate Winnie Lau Yee-wan adjourned the case for a pre-trial review on May 28 to allow Chan to arrange for two defense witnesses and for the prosecution to draft an agreed statement of facts.