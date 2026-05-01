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NEWS

Soot-stained photos and lost memories: Wang Fuk Court residents face fire's aftermath

NEWS
41 mins ago
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As residents of the fire-damaged Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po made their final trips back to their homes to salvage belongings on Friday, many were confronted with the irreplaceable loss of personal memories, even in apartments that escaped the worst of the flames.

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Today marked the last day for residents of Wang Tai House and Wang Kin House to access their homes. Among them was Wong, who returned this afternoon to her elderly mother's 24th-floor apartment to gather what she could.

She described the physical damage to the unit as not severe, with the primary impact being the heavy black soot coating the walls. However, the smoke damage had a more heartbreaking consequence: the family photos that had been displayed on the walls were completely blackened and could not be saved.

"You don't really look at them when they're there, but you cherish them when they're gone," Wong reflected sadly. "It's a helpless feeling, but you have to accept it."

The apartment was her childhood home. At the time of the fire, only her mother, who suffers from dementia, and their domestic helper were inside.

Wong expressed immense relief that both of them managed to escape in time and were unharmed. Her mother has since been safely settled into an elderly care home.

While grateful for her family's safety, the sight of the ruined photographs was a poignant reminder of what the fire had taken from them—not just property, but precious, tangible memories.

tai po firetai poWang Fuk Court

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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