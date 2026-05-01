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NEWS

Hong Kong's minimum wage rises to HK$43.1 per hour starting today

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Starting Saturday, the statutory minimum wage in Hong Kong has been increased from HK$42.1 to HK$43.1 per hour. This adjustment will affect the majority of employees across the city.

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The Labour Department has announced the implementation of the new minimum wage level, which applies to most employees regardless of their payment structure—whether they are paid monthly, daily, hourly, or by piece rate. The law covers permanent, temporary, full-time, and part-time workers.

However, the ordinance does not apply to certain groups, including live-in domestic helpers, student interns, and work experience students.

The statutory minimum wage also provides protection for employees with disabilities.

The Minimum Wage Ordinance includes special arrangements allowing them to undergo a productivity assessment to determine their wages. Based on this assessment, they will either receive no less than the statutory minimum wage or a wage rate adjusted according to their assessed productivity.

In addition to the wage hike, the monthly monetary cap for employers to record an employee's total working hours has also been raised.

Employers must now keep a record of the total number of hours worked for any employee earning less than HK$17,600 per month, an increase from the previous threshold of HK$17,200.

For any inquiries regarding the statutory minimum wage, the public can call the 24-hour hotline at 2717 1771 (handled by "1823") or visit the branch offices of the Labour Department's Labour Relations Division. Further details are also available on the Labour Department's website.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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