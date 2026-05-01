logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Over 250,000 travelers already pass through Hong Kong as Golden Week kicks off

NEWS
24 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

As of 10am Friday, Hong Kong's control points had already recorded approximately 253,000 entries and exits, marking the beginning of the Labour Day Golden Week holiday. The Immigration Department anticipates a massive 6 million total crossings during the five-day period, primarily driven by mainland visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The majority of the expected 6 million travelers, around 5 million, are predicted to pass through Hong Kong's various land border crossings. 

The peak day for departures from the city is projected to be Saturday tomorrow with an estimated 636,000 people leaving. 

Meanwhile, the highest volume of arrivals is anticipated on Sunday when approximately 688,000 individuals are forecast to enter Hong Kong.

Today's initial figures show 133,000 departures, with around 110,000 being Hong Kong residents heading out for the holiday. 

The busiest departure point was Hong Kong International Airport, which saw 28,000 travelers. 

This was followed by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge with approximately 21,000 departures. 

Other significant departure points included the Lo Wu Control Point, with over 18,000 crossings, and the West Kowloon High-Speed Rail Station, which recorded 12,000 departures.

On the inbound side, nearly 119,000 people had entered Hong Kong by 10am. A substantial portion of these arrivals, around 76,000, were mainland tourists taking advantage of the holiday break, while approximately 30,000 were returning Hong Kong residents.

Labour Day Golden Week

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Authorities launch pre-Golden Week blitz on illegal labor and unlicensed tour guides; 22 arrested
NEWS
16 hours ago
Customs steps up patrols at tourist hotspots ahead of Labour Day Golden Week
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
Local hotels see surges as mainland tourists swap Japan for Labour Day Golden Week
NEWS
27-04-2026 17:36 HKT
(File photo)
HK to welcome nearly one million Mainland tourists during Labour Day Golden Week
NEWS
20-04-2026 18:31 HKT
Mainland tourists flood Sai Kung trails ahead of Labour Day holiday rush
NEWS
30-04-2025 18:50 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong's minimum wage rises to HK$43.1 per hour starting today
NEWS
1 hour ago
Elderly residents struggle as lifts remain off in fire-damaged Tai Po building
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Domestic helper faces charges for allegedly locking toddlers in dog cage
NEWS
3 hours ago
Four arrested in $8,000 cocaine bust at luxury Rosewood Hotel
NEWS
3 hours ago
Man, 67, arrested for drink-driving after car crashes into railing on Tsing Long Highway
NEWS
7 hours ago
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 03:38 HKT
HK hit by sudden 9 degrees temperature dip amid cold front
NEWS
29-04-2026 20:56 HKT
Mark Six marks 50th anniversary with exhibition and record $228m draw
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.