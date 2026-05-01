Over 250,000 travelers already pass through Hong Kong as Golden Week kicks off

As of 10am Friday, Hong Kong's control points had already recorded approximately 253,000 entries and exits, marking the beginning of the Labour Day Golden Week holiday. The Immigration Department anticipates a massive 6 million total crossings during the five-day period, primarily driven by mainland visitors.

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The majority of the expected 6 million travelers, around 5 million, are predicted to pass through Hong Kong's various land border crossings.

The peak day for departures from the city is projected to be Saturday tomorrow with an estimated 636,000 people leaving.

Meanwhile, the highest volume of arrivals is anticipated on Sunday when approximately 688,000 individuals are forecast to enter Hong Kong.

Today's initial figures show 133,000 departures, with around 110,000 being Hong Kong residents heading out for the holiday.

The busiest departure point was Hong Kong International Airport, which saw 28,000 travelers.

This was followed by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge with approximately 21,000 departures.

Other significant departure points included the Lo Wu Control Point, with over 18,000 crossings, and the West Kowloon High-Speed Rail Station, which recorded 12,000 departures.

On the inbound side, nearly 119,000 people had entered Hong Kong by 10am. A substantial portion of these arrivals, around 76,000, were mainland tourists taking advantage of the holiday break, while approximately 30,000 were returning Hong Kong residents.