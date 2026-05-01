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Tech firm viAct named a leading innovator in AI workplace safety by Verdantix report

NEWS
21 mins ago
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Technology firm viAct has been recognized as a key innovator in the rapidly growing field of AI-powered workplace safety, according to a new report by independent research firm Verdantix. The report highlights viAct's role in addressing the critical challenge of fragmented safety monitoring systems in high-risk industries.

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In its new "Smart Innovators: Video Analytics for Safety" report, Verdantix evaluates technology vendors on their ability to provide solutions for behavioural monitoring, personal protective equipment (PPE) detection, and identifying unsafe conditions. viAct was named alongside established players like Intenseye and Protex AI, signaling its growing importance in delivering scalable safety solutions for complex industrial environments.

The report addresses a common problem for modern enterprises: while many have adopted video analytics for specific safety tasks, these systems often operate in isolation. 

This "fragmentation" means that data from monitoring employee behavior, checking for PPE compliance, and identifying site hazards remain scattered across different dashboards, making it difficult to create a unified safety strategy.

"What we’re seeing across sites today isn’t a lack of technology—it's fragmentation," said Gary Ng, Co-founder and CEO of viAct. "The challenge is no longer just detection, but how systems connect into workflows and generate insights teams can act on."

viAct's platform is designed to solve this by consolidating alerts and safety data into a single interface called the Enterprise Centralised Management Platform (ECMP). This allows companies to monitor and manage risks across multiple sites in a more coordinated way.

"Ultimately, it’s not just about detecting risk, but about how effectively you can operationalize it in the field," Ng noted, emphasizing the need for systems that are adaptable and easy to use in real-world conditions.

Looking ahead, the report points to the emergence of more advanced "agentic" AI, where systems move beyond simple detection to become more context-aware and actionable. 

In line with this trend, viAct announced it is expanding its platform with these capabilities and plans to launch over 300 specialized AI agents for heavy industries, each designed to handle specific safety scenarios.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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