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NEWS

West Kowloon Station buzzes as thousands of tourists arrive for Golden Week

NEWS
50 mins ago
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The Labour Day Golden Week holiday kicked off on Friday with a surge of mainland visitors arriving in Hong Kong, with the West Kowloon high-speed rail station emerging as a major hub, processing over 15,000 tourists by this morning.

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The station was bustling with activity as crowds of tourists, many traveling in large family groups with both elderly relatives and young children, made their way into the city. Some pulled large suitcases, while others traveled light for their holiday break.

Reporters at the scene observed that despite the crowds, the flow of people was orderly, with most travelers completing immigration and customs procedures in about 10 minutes.

Visitors shared their excitement and plans for their trip, with many looking forward to visiting popular photo spots, such as Central and the iconic old Yau Ma Tei Police Station. Enjoying the famous night view of Victoria Harbour was also high on many tourists' itineraries.

By 10am today, a total of 76,000 mainland tourists had entered Hong Kong through its various control points, confirming the strong start to the holiday travel period.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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