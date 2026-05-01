Shuttle bus employee admits to accepting over $32,000 in bribes for driver position

An operations assistant for a shuttle bus company has pleaded guilty to accepting more than $32,000 in bribes to secure a driver's employment, following an investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

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Chow King-lung, 45, a former operations assistant for a subsidiary of Great Leader Bus Holdings Limited, pleaded guilty today in Tuen Mun Magistrates' Courts to five counts of an agent accepting an advantage.

This is in violation of Hong Kong's Prevention of Bribery Ordinance, which prohibits employees in the private sector from soliciting or accepting advantages as a reward for performing their duties.

The court heard that between September 2024 and January 2025, Chow accepted bribes totaling over $32,000 from a female driver. In his role, Chow was responsible for hiring drivers and managing operations, including a shuttle route for government staff. The bribes were paid to ensure the driver was employed on that specific route.

An investigation by the ICAC, which began after a corruption complaint, revealed that Chow had solicited monthly payments from the driver ranging from approximately HK$3,400 to HK$7,500.

According to the prosecution, the driver would not have been hired for the route if she had not agreed to make these payments.

The magistrate, David Chum Yau-fong, has adjourned the case until May 18 for sentencing, pending a background report on the defendant. Chow has been remanded in custody. The court has also ordered Chow to repay the approximately HK$32,000 in bribes to his former employer.

Great Leader Bus assisted the ICAC throughout its investigation. The prosecution noted that the company's policy forbids employees from accepting any advantages from drivers in exchange for employment.