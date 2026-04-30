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NEWS

$100,000 bank robbery attempt foiled in Causeway Bay, suspect arrested

NEWS
13 mins ago
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A man was arrested after an attempted robbery at a bank in Causeway Bay on Thursday afternoon (April 30).

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Police said a report was received at about 5pm that a man had entered a branch of Hang Seng Bank on Yee Wo Street and handed a note to staff demanding HK$100,000, claiming he was armed with a knife.

Staff triggered the alarm, prompting the suspect to flee empty-handed.

Officers arrived at the scene and conducted a search in the vicinity. A suspicious man was intercepted at the junction of Yee Wo Street and Jardine’s Bazaar, and a knife was reportedly found in his possession.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery. No injuries were reported.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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