Morning Recap - April 30, 2026

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Worker injured by nail gun in abdomen during maintenance at Disneyland's Grizzly Gulch

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A 27-year-old worker was injured by a nail gun while carrying out maintenance work at Disneyland's Grizzly Gulch on Wednesday night, police said.

Man found hanged in staircase at Kwun Tong estate, rushed to hospital in coma

A man was found hanged in a staircase at Tsui Ping North Estate in Kwun Tong early on Thursday, with emergency personnel rushing him to hospital in a coma, police said.

Police and ImmD raid East Kowloon crime black spots, 10 arrested for illegal employment

Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 10 people in an anti-illegal worker joint operation code-named "CHAMPION" in East Kowloon on Wednesday, authorities said.

Man sought after pushing woman at Tuen Mun barbecue site over rejected invitation

Police are searching for a man in his 50s after a 48-year-old foreign woman was pushed to the ground and injured at a barbecue site in Tuen Mun on Wednesday night, authorities said.

World/China News

US regulator orders review of ABC license after Trump criticizes Kimmel

The agency that regulates the US airwaves on Tuesday ordered an early review of the license of broadcaster ABC after President Donald Trump and his wife demanded it fire comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Photo: Reuters

King Charles visits New York to commemorate 9/11 victims

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in New York on Wednesday to commemorate victims of the September 11, 2001, al Qaeda attack on the city, part of a four-day state visit to the United States.

Photo: Reuters

Taiwanese woman, 19, arrested at Bangkok airport for strapping 30 star tortoises to her body

A 19-year-old Taiwanese woman was arrested at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Tuesday morning after attempting to smuggle 30 protected star tortoises by strapping them to her chest, abdomen and waist, Thai media reported.

Market

Wall Street extends losses after Fed decision, big tech earnings on tap

Wall Street moved lower on Wednesday, with spiking crude prices fanning inflation worries as the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of what is likely to be its last monetary policy meeting under Chair Jerome Powell.

Fed holds rates steady amid sharp divide over policy easing bias

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, but in its most divided decision since 1992 voted down concerns about inflation in a policy statement that drew three dissents from officials who no longer feel the U.S. central bank should communicate a bias towards lowering borrowing costs.

Fed chair Powell plans to stay on as governor after term ends, keep 'low profile'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that he intends to remain at the central bank as a governor after his chairman term ends on May 15, adding that he plans to "keep a low profile."

Photo: Reuters

Sports

Atletico hit back to hold Arsenal in cagey Champions League semi-final first leg

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal traded penalties on Wednesday as Julian Alvarez's second-half spot kick cancelled out Viktor Gyokeres's first-half goal to earn the two sides a 1-1 draw in a Champions League semi-final first leg that simmered more than it sizzled.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Hong Kong's diesel subsidy: a prudent intervention amid the Iran war, OPEC fracture

As geopolitical storms rage and global oil alliances fracture, the Hong Kong government's HK$3 fuel subsidy is a model of temporary, targeted, and accountable relief.