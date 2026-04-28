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NEWS

Night Recap - April 29, 2026

NEWS
23 hours ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Diesel subsidy kicks off Thursday as LPG relief looms

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A two-month HK$3-per-liter diesel subsidy for vessels and commercial vehicles will take effect on Thursday, running until June 29 at an estimated cost of about HK$1.8 billion in public funds.

Govt-funded youth hostels delayed up to 11 years, fail to meet targets: Audit report

Government-funded youth hostel projects in Hong Kong have failed to deliver the target number of units and have experienced significant delays, according to the latest reports from the Director of Audit.

One in four target industrial blocks yet to be inspected over fire risks, watchdog finds

A government audit has revealed delays and compliance issues in fire safety enforcement at industrial buildings, with nearly a quarter of targeted sites yet to be inspected and many enforcement actions issued behind schedule.

Up to $1m fine, jail proposed for illegal fuel buyers
The government is proposing tougher penalties to curb illicit fuel trading, including holding motorists criminally liable, with fines of up to HK$1 million, one year in prison, and possible vehicle confiscation.

More Guangdong cities to join southbound travel scheme

Hong Kong is considering expanding the Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles scheme to include more cities, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Wednesday.

Business Today

NWD's Grade-A offices in traditional CBD reach over 90pc occupancy

New World Development (0017) said on Wednesday that its Grade-A offices on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon saw occupancy rates exceed 90 percent, among which K11 ATELIER Victoria Dockside in Tsim Sha Tsui posted a 99 percent occupancy.

China's Bank of Communications posts 3.1 percent profit rise in first quarter

Bank of Communications (3328) reported on Wednesday a 3.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 26.126 billion yuan, helped by a repricing of deposits.

HKEX posts record Q1 profit and revenue as IPOs, trading momentum remain robust

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) posted a record profit and revenue in the first quarter of 2026, as global capital continued to seek safe havens and access to Asian growth opportunities amid a volatile macro environment.

China's largest lenders' first-quarter profit up over 3 percent, sour loan ratios steady

Five of China's largest lenders reported net profit growth over 3 percent in the first quarter of this year on Wednesday, as bad debt ratios remained steady.

NWD to update price list for The Pavilia Farm III, with potential price hikes

New World Development (0017) said that it's expected to update the price list for The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai as early as Thursday, emphasizing that there is room for price hikes.

World/China

'You'd be speaking French': King Charles roasts Trump at state dinner

King Charles III gave US President Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine at a White House state dinner on Tuesday when he joked that without the British, Americans would be speaking French.

Trump to put his picture in US passports

An image of Donald Trump will soon appear in some US passports, officials said Tuesday, shattering another norm as the president aggressively puts his personal stamp on government institutions.

France probes return of adult website linked to mass rape

France has launched a probe into the reappearance of a website that enabled sex criminal Dominique Pelicot to recruit dozens of strangers to rape his heavily sedated wife, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

US lawmakers to grill Pentagon chief on Iran war

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will face tough questions from lawmakers about the Iran war on Wednesday during his first testimony to Congress since the start of the conflict.

China's financial regulatory head Li Yunze demoted, sources say

China's top financial regulator, Li Yunze, has been demoted due to what is being treated as a suspected disciplinary violation, according to sources familiar with the matter, in the latest instance of a high-level official getting caught up in Beijing's sweeping financial-sector cleanup.

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