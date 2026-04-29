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NEWS

Red Rainstorm Warning under consideration as weather turns severe: Observatory

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Observatory has issued a warning as areas of intense thundery showers, linked to upper-air disturbances, persist across the territory. 

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The forecaster said it is monitoring the situation closely to determine whether the Red Rainstorm Warning Signal needs to be activated. 

The public is advised to stay alert and remain aware of changing weather conditions.

The Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal was hoisted at 11.35 am, and the Observatory reminds that there will be flooding in some low-lying and poorly drained areas. 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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