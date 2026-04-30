Man found hanged in staircase at Kwun Tong estate, rushed to hospital in coma

A man was found hanged in a staircase at Tsui Ping North Estate in Kwun Tong early on Thursday, with emergency personnel rushing him to hospital in a coma, police said.

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Police received a report at 3.54am that a man had hanged himself at a staircase in Tsui Tsz House. The victim had already been taken down by the time rescuers arrived. He was unconscious and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the incident.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.