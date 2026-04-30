Man found hanged in staircase at Kwun Tong estate, rushed to hospital in coma

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Man, 38, collapses in Kwun Tong office tower, dies in hospital
10-04-2026 01:30 HKT
Woman found unconscious after burning charcoal in Kwai Chung flat
24-02-2026 01:15 HKT
Man steals gold ring at Kwun Tong shop, caught fleeing barefoot
20-02-2026 19:40 HKT
Man slashed in Kwun Tong, attackers flee by car
14-01-2026 00:26 HKT
Man dies after falling from rooftop to construction site in Kwun Tong
13-01-2026 00:50 HKT
Taxi, bus, motorcycle collide in Kwun Tong in first major crash of 2026
01-01-2026 02:48 HKT
Police, ImmD arrest 3 mainland women in Kwun Tong vice raid
31-12-2025 00:11 HKT