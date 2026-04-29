MTR to prioritize new rail projects, expand global footprint

MTR Corporation chairman Jacob Kam Chak-pui said on Wednesday that ensuring the orderly progress of new railway projects remains a top priority, including the Kwu Tung Station development and six projects linking the Northern Metropolis, Tuen Mun, and a new community on Lantau Island.

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Kam said key projects in the Northern Metropolis are critical to Hong Kong’s long-term development and align with the national 15th Five-Year Plan’s focus on high-quality growth.

He added that MTR will remain rooted in Hong Kong while expanding its business in mainland China and overseas. The company will continue to collaborate with global partners, leveraging its expertise to support rail development in other cities, while exploring joint expansion opportunities with mainland enterprises.

Addressing geopolitical uncertainties, Kam said some countries may not be friendly toward China, but others continue to maintain constructive relations.

He noted that under the “one country, two systems” framework, Hong Kong retains its advantages, and some countries remain open to working with MTR. He added that mainland enterprises are also seeking collaboration with the company.

On innovation, Kam said MTR has established a foundation in smart rail development, with efforts underway to integrate big data, artificial intelligence, and other technologies across its operations.

“The board supports the team in using big data, artificial intelligence, and innovative technologies to transform railways, properties, and surrounding communities into a smarter, more seamlessly connected platform for urban mobility and daily living,” he said.

Kam also said the company will enhance the passenger experience during major events and through collaborations with popular intellectual properties, while strengthening integration between railways and retail to drive footfall and consumption.