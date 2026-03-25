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NEWS

MTR prioritizes nearest buildings on exit signs, says Mable Chan

NEWS
25 mins ago
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Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Tuesday that the MTR Corporation’s updates to station exit signs prioritize the closest buildings and ensure clear guidance for travelers, following the controversial sign changes at Ho Man Tin and Kowloon Bay stations last November. 

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Her remarks came after lawmaker Mark Chong Ho‑fung submitted a written question about the guidelines and considerations behind the MTR’s signage revisions. In particular, Exit A at Ho Man Tin Station was changed to read ONMANTIN – a luxury residential development –  instead of Ho Man Tin Estate and Oi Man Estate, while Exit B at Kowloon Bay Station was changed from Amoy Gardens to East Kowloon Cultural Centre. 

The changes have drawn dissatisfaction from some local residents, prompting the MTR to revise the signs to include the original place names.

In the written reply, Chan noted that the MTR must provide and maintain adequate bilingual signage at each station to provide the public and passengers with clear and concise information to help them identify the most appropriate exit to reach their destination. 

She said that relevant signs include exit directory boards, ceiling-mounted lightbox signage, as well as guides and location maps in the stations.

Chan added that as communities develop, station surroundings change, along with the completion of new facilities and buildings, passengers’ travel habits will also change. The MTR regularly reviews and updates station signage as needed. 

For ceiling-mounted lightbox signage, the MTR generally prioritizes displaying the closest buildings to the exit. Updates are also made according to the completion of more representative landmarks or public facilities, and by taking into account usage patterns among different groups of passengers.

The government acknowledged that the MTR has been attentive to passenger needs and will continue to review signage and information across the railway network to reflect community developments around stations. It also expects the MTR to maintain close communication with stakeholders during the process.

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