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NEWS

No more vaping: city-wide ban takes effect with hefty penalties

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong will from Wednesday enforce a full ban on the use and possession of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, with authorities warning of penalties ranging from fixed fines to possible imprisonment.

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Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office head Manny Lam Man-chung said inspectors will take enforcement action if violations are detected during patrols.

“After the new law comes into effect, if inspectors find anyone carrying or using alternative smoking products, they will take prosecution action,” Lam said.

He said offenders found with small quantities may receive an on-the-spot fixed penalty of HK$3,000. However, larger quantities — such as more than five cartridges, 5 milliliters of e-liquid, 100 heated tobacco sticks or 100 herbal cigarettes — could lead to prosecution in court, with a maximum penalty of a HK$50,000 fine and six months’ imprisonment.

Lam added that ahead of the upcoming Labour Day Golden Week, authorities have stepped up publicity targeting visitors.

Efforts include outreach at tourist hotspots in collaboration with district councilors and the Travel Industry Authority, as well as promotional displays at boundary control points with the assistance of customs officials.

He noted that water pipes, or shisha, are not classified as alternative smoking products and will continue to be regulated in the same way as conventional tobacco. The government is also considering extending regulations to flavored additives in traditional tobacco products in the future.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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