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NEWS

Morning Recap - April 29, 2026

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25 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Hins Cheung mentors youth at Positive Guidance session for 2019 protest arrestees

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Singer Hins Cheung attended a Positive Guidance sharing session at the Hong Kong Museum of History on Tuesday as a mentor for a government project aimed at individuals arrested but not prosecuted in connection with the 2019 anti-extradition protests.

File Photo
File Photo

24 arrested in Tin Shui Wai anti-illegal gambling operation

Police arrested 24 people during an anti-illegal gambling operation in Tin Shui Wai on Tuesday, with those detained aged between 39 and 82, authorities said.

Police conduct large-scale exercise simulating international leader visit and terrorist attack in East Kowloon

More than 700 police personnel took part in an annual response training exercise in East Kowloon on Tuesday, simulating an international leader's visit to Hong Kong and testing responses to various scenarios including terrorist attacks, sudden demonstrations and large-scale evacuations.

Photo: HKPF
Photo: HKPF

World/China News

UK parliament votes against inquiry into PM Starmer over Mandelson

British lawmakers voted on Tuesday against launching an inquiry into whether Prime Minister Keir Starmer misled parliament in statements about his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

King Charles promotes US-UK unity in speech to Congress amid Iran tensions

Britain's King Charles told the U.S. Congress on Tuesday that despite an age of uncertainty and conflict in Europe and the Middle East, the UK and the U.S. will always be staunch allies united in defending democracy, at a time of deep divisions between the two long-time allies over the war with Iran.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Trump, unhappy with latest peace proposal, says Iran 'figuring out its leadership'

Efforts to end the Iran conflict were at an impasse on Tuesday with U.S. President Donald Trump unhappy with the latest proposal from Tehran, which he said had informed the U.S. it was in a "state of collapse" and figuring out its leadership situation.

Sri Lanka intercepts 22 Buddhist monks with over 110kg of cannabis at airport

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested 22 Buddhist monks at Colombo's international airport after finding more than 110 kilograms of cannabis in their luggage, in what is the largest drug seizure ever recorded at the airport and the first time Buddhist monks have been caught carrying drugs there.

S. Korea appeals court sentences Ex-First Lady Kim Keon Hee to 4 years in jail

South Korea's former First Lady Kim Keon Hee was sentenced on Tuesday to four years in prison for stock manipulation and bribery, after an appeals court increased her earlier sentence.

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee, wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol. File Photo/Reuters
South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee, wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol. File Photo/Reuters

Market

Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower on renewed AI growth worries ahead of big tech earnings

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, backing away from record closing highs as renewed concerns over the artificial intelligence boom weighed on technology stocks days before five of the sector's most high-profile companies were due to post quarterly results.

Editorial

Setting sail for glory: how GBA port openings can make Hong Kong the 'Monaco of Asia-Pacific'

The Greater Bay Area is opening its maritime gates. Multiple ports in Guangdong are believed to soon allow yachts to sail directly to Hong Kong through the free-flow yacht scheme. Combined with the "Hong Kong yachts go north, mainland yachts go south" initiative, this positions Hong Kong as the "Monaco of Asia-Pacific."

recap

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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