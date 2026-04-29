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NEWS

Govt weighs legislation for compulsory acquisition of Wang Chi House units

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The government may pursue legislative action to reclaim units from owners who refuse to accept the acquisition arrangement for Wang Chi House in Wang Fuk Court, according to Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun.

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The remark comes as the government stated on Tuesday (Apr 28) that around 77 percent of the residents of Wang Chi House, which was not damaged by the fire, have initially indicated their wish to join the government's long-term housing arrangement plan and sell their flats.

Michael Wong Wai-lun
Michael Wong Wai-lun

Wong said that if willing owners sell their properties within this year, the government will process those arrangements, which means potential legislation over the compulsory acquisition will not be earlier than next year. 

However, he noted that no exact details have been decided at this stage as the government's aim is to proceed with the acquisitions through mutual agreement.

Wong acknowledged that the legislation process over the issue would be complex, emphasizing the need to navigate potential legal hurdles. "The legislative process is not simple, because we must ensure it complies with the requirements of the Basic Law," he explained.

He added that the government also cannot rule out the possibility of challenges through judicial review, as such legislation involving private property rights.

Under the current plan, if 75 percent or more of the owners sign a Letter of Acceptance on or before June 30, the long-term housing arrangement plan already applicable to Blocks A to G of Wang Fuk Court will be extended to Wang Chi House.

Wang Chi HouseWang Fuk Courtacquisition

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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