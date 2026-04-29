logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Head-on battle awaits at Sing Tao Inter-School Debating Competition

NEWS
29 mins ago

by

Phoebe Poon

logo
logo
logo
The debate team from Diocesan Boys' School (left) and International Christian School (right).
The debate team from Diocesan Boys' School (left) and International Christian School (right).

With a trophy on the line, a riveting debate awaits four teams in the 41st Sing Tao Inter-School Debating Competition's Chinese and English sections at Queen Elizabeth Stadium on May 5.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Notably, in the English section, veteran participant Diocesan Boys' School (DBS) will face first-time finalist International Christian School.

Experienced debater for years: Diocesan Boys' School

Owning an impressive record since the tournament’s inception, the DBS's debate team has clinched the championship in the 39th edition and secured third place in both the 38th and 40th competitions.

DBS’s team captain Lee Shing-hee, a Form 5 student, said the school relies on internal training rather than external coaches, adding senior students and alumni will also assist in mentoring younger members. 

"Teaching others helps us improve too, which deepens our understanding of English debating techniques," he explained.

To assess members' clarity and argument structure, he shared that the team organizes mock debates to evaluate themselves from an audience perspective.

Lee added that additional preparation has been made for the floor questioning sessions, as well as the shorter speaking time in the tournament.

“After all, it takes more effort to summarize concepts in English,” he said. 

Meeting the International Christian School for the first time, Lee described them as a strong opponent, but stressed that the team would put everything into a great battle. 

First final in four years: International Christian School

For International Christian  School, reaching the final is a significant leap for a team that has only competed in the tournament for four years. 

The team’s first speaker, surnamed Choi, a form six student, shared that most extracurricular activities — including debate team training — are student-led, with teachers handling administrative tasks like arranging competitions.

He added that the team gained momentum after reaching the round of 16 this year, when a teammate's parent — who had experience organizing secondary school debates — stepped in to help.

"The parents mainly assist us with the preparations, guiding the team through unfamiliar topics like government policies through unique perspectives," Choi said, noting that the support offered them more time to write speeches and achieve better results this year.

Competing in his final year, Choi stated that the team has dedicated more time to preparation than last year. "I don't want to regret anything. This is my last chance,” he said. 

Facing powerhouse DBS in the final, Choi remains undaunted, noting the team will debate in their own style after a long journey that brought them so close to the trophy.

Sing Tao Inter-School Debating CompetitiondebateDBSICS

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
DBS/POSB launches $10m support package for Singaporeans
WORLD
26-04-2026 20:12 HKT
The Center.
DBS Hong Kong to buy six more floors at The Center for $2.6m
PROPERTY
15-04-2026 15:25 HKT
Pope Leo XIV addresses journalists during the flight heading to Algiers on April 13, 2026. (Reuters)
Pope says he will continue to speak out against war after Trump attack
WORLD
13-04-2026 17:32 HKT
File Photo
Eight schools vie for Sing Tao Inter-School Debating Competition
NEWS
05-03-2026 23:13 HKT
DBS. REUTERS
Singapore bank DBS secures China bond underwriting license
FINANCE
04-03-2026 14:38 HKT
From left: Jacqueline Chan and Sebastian Paredes
DBS provision doubles to $1.78 billion in 2025
FINANCE
09-02-2026 19:34 HKT
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, accompanied by lawyer Abbe Lowell, walks outside the U.S. Supreme Court, as Supreme Court justices consider U.S. President Donald Trump's effort to fire her, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Cook and Powell watch as US Supreme Court debate 'cause' to fire Fed officials
WORLD
22-01-2026 09:55 HKT
Singapore's Workers' Party Chief Pritam Singh walks outside the State Courts in Singapore February 17, 2025. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore parliament to debate removing Leader of the Opposition after lying conviction
WORLD
14-01-2026 16:35 HKT
logo
He and humanoid robot
(Video) XPeng's humanoid robot IRON sparks 'real person' debate, CEO responds with unedited video
INNOVATION
06-11-2025 17:42 HKT
Social network words and social media logos are seen through magnifier displayed in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. Picture taken May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
New Zealand parliament to debate teen social media ban
WORLD
23-10-2025 13:19 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT
19 hours ago
Temperatures set to fall to 20°C as cold front brings cooler weather and days of rain
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.