CAD marks 80 years of air transport excellence

The Civil Aviation Department will continue to provide Hong Kong with a safe, efficient and sustainable air transport system, director-general Victor Liu Chi-yung said as CAD marks its 80th anniversary.

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In an exclusive interview with Sing Tao Daily – sister publication of The Standard – Liu said Hong Kong has a stable economy and environment, being backed by the mainland and connected to the world.

He said the industry faces challenges with rising fuel prices and flight cancellations, and that CAD will support the industry’s needs by expediting approvals for flight reallocation applications and making arrangements that uphold consumer rights.

Liu, who joined CAD in the early 1990s, said his most unforgettable experience was witnessing the airport’s overnight relocation from Kai Tak to Chek Lap Kok, which took place between the evening of July 5 and the early morning of July 6, 1998.

“This reflected our ‘Lion Rock Spirit’ and the ‘Can-Do Spirit,’ which strives to achieve maximum efficiency within a limited space,” Liu said.

Liu mentioned that during the pandemic, Hong Kong successfully implemented 100 percent security screening for export air cargo, and its air cargo throughput has reclaimed the world’s top spot.

He attributed the success to extensive preparation, highlighting the 2018 launch of the Regulated Air Cargo Screening Facility Scheme, which allows air cargo to be screened at off-airport facilities approved and regulated by CAD.

Data showed that the number of airlines and flight destinations served at the airport has respectively doubled from 60 and 120 in 1998 to over 130 and 220 today. Air cargo volume also increased from 1.8 million tonnes in 1997/98 to 5.07 million tonnes in 2025/26.

Liu revealed that Hong Kong, the mainland and Macau will strengthen cooperation in areas such as type certification of the C929 aircraft. He added that CAD has actively participated in the review of the domestically produced C909 and C919 aircraft.

“As long as we seize opportunities and do our best, I am cautiously optimistic about the long-term prospects of Hong Kong’s aviation industry,” Liu said.