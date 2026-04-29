More GBA ports gain direct access to HK

More ports in the Greater Bay Area are expected to open for mainland yachts traveling to Hong Kong under the GBA free-flow yacht scheme, with details likely to be announced as early as May, according to sources.

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One additional port near Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport is reportedly set to be included, expanding beyond Shenzhen Bay Marina Club, which has been the only Guangdong port offering direct access to Hong Kong under the pilot policy in recent years.

Currently, yachts must clear mainland customs at Shenzhen Bay Marina Club before sailing to Hong Kong.

Visiting yachts are also required to file advance declarations and reserve berths. Once in local waters, however, they are not obliged to anchor at designated immigration mooring points. Captains or their agents need only complete entry and exit procedures within 24 hours of arrival or departure at the

Immigration Department’s Harbour Control Section at the Central Government Pier.

Industry insiders said the scheme is attractive to Guangdong yacht owners, who can enjoy entertainment such as night cruises or trips across Victoria Harbour, while their stays also drive high-end spending on hotels and concerts.

International precedents show the economic potential of yachting. In Monaco, the industry generated about 567.1 million euros (HK$5.2 billion) in revenue in 2022, roughly 3 percent of the principality’s total.

Singapore, positioning itself as Asia’s premier luxury yachting hub, saw its yacht market valued at US$42.84 million (HK$334.15 million) in 2024, with projections to nearly double by 2033.

According to the China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association, Guangdong has about 2,200 registered yachts, with berths expected to exceed 2,500 by 2027.

The GBA hosts 27 yacht clubs, while Hong Kong alone has nine, managing about 2,300 berths, plus 2,000 private mooring facilities across 43 water zones, totaling around 4,300 berths.

Among them, Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, based in Causeway Bay, is among the city’s oldest and regularly hosts international regattas, including the “Around the Island Race.”

Lantau Yacht Club offers 148 berths with advanced typhoon-resistant facilities and is the only marina in Hong Kong capable of accommodating superyachts up to 100 meters, with 38 dedicated berths.

Other clubs include Hebe Haven Yacht Club in Sai Kung, Aberdeen Boat Club, and the Gold Coast Yacht & Country Club in Tuen Mun.

Meanwhile, a yacht maintenance facility in Zhuhai has eased restrictions to allow Hong Kong and Macau yachts to sail directly into designated areas for servicing.

Industry representatives said the move has strengthened exchanges within the regional yacht community and provided practical benefits for Hong Kong, including lower repair and fuel costs.

In March, the Development Bureau submitted plans to the Southern District Council for expanding the Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter, proposing 11 hectares of water space for about 200 berths, along with redeveloping nearby land for dining, yacht supply facilities, and 250 residential units.

The government has also proposed a dynamic yacht monitoring system, which would allow visiting yachts to sail freely and anchor in designated waters without reserving berths at private clubs or marinas, aiming to enhance flexibility and promote Hong Kong as a regional yachting hub.