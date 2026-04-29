logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower on renewed AI growth worries ahead of big tech earnings

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, backing away from record closing highs as renewed concerns over the artificial intelligence boom weighed on technology stocks days before five of the sector's most high-profile companies were due to post quarterly results.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Semiconductor shares .SOX, which have surged over 40% so far this year, weighed particularly heavily on the Nasdaq.

OpenAI missed internal targets for weekly users and revenue, raising concerns over the AI heavyweight's ability to support its massive spending on data centers, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Shares of Oracle ORCL.N fell; the company has come under scrutiny for its reliance on OpenAI.

Chip stocks also dropped, with Nvidia NVDA.O, AMD AMD.O and Broadcom AVGO.N ending sharply lower. Nvidia-backed CoreWeave CRWV.O also slid.

"(OpenAI) is giving investors more food for thought, whether the growth is slowing and what that means for capex spending," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "You've got major hyperscalers coming out with results tomorrow, which probably gives investors even more reason to take a few chips off the table."

First-quarter earnings season shifts into overdrive this week, with five of the companies in the Magnificent Seven group of AI-related megacap firms expected to post results. On Wednesday, Alphabet GOOGL.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Meta Platforms META.O and Microsoft MSFT.O are slated to report, with Apple AAPL.O on deck for Thursday.

The companies on deck to report this week account for about 44% of the S&P 500's total market capitalization, according to Raymond James.

General MotorsGM.N advanced after the automaker beat quarterly profit estimates and lifted its full-year earnings forecast, boosted by a resilient U.S. car market and an expected tariff refund.

United Parcel ServiceUPS.N shares dropped after the package delivery company reiterated its full-year revenue target as spiking fuel costs offset underlying business improvement.

Coca-ColaKO.N rose following its better-than-expected quarterly report. The beverage giant played down the impact of high oil prices and raised its annual earnings target.

Visa V.N and Starbucks SBUX.O are due to report shortly.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 34.81 points, or 0.49%, to end at 7,139.10 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 222.37 points, or 0.89%, to 24,664.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 20.44 points, or 0.06%, to 49,147.35.

THE WAR, SOARING CRUDE PRICES, AND THE FED

The U.S. Federal Reserve has convened for what is likely to be Jerome Powell's last monetary policy meeting as chair of the central bank. While the Fed is likely to leave its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, the accompanying statement and Powell's subsequent press conference will be parsed for policymakers' views on inflation risk related to the war-related energy price spike.

"We know that the Fed is effectively on hold," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. "If oil prices remain elevated, does that create an environment where energy-related inflation is not being viewed as transitory any longer, but rather as something that has a very much longer-term impact and might therefore force the Fed to raise rates?"

U.S. President Donald Trump is unhappy with Iran's latest peace proposal because it would delay negotiations on the nuclear issue, dampening optimism that the conflict, which has rattled world markets and sent energy prices soaring, could be close to resolution.

In another blow to oil-exporting countries, the United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday it was withdrawing from OPEC.

Crude pricesCLc1 spiked, reviving inflation worries and contributing to risk-off sentiment.

Reuters

us stockwall street

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Wall Street rangebound, cautious at start of heavy earnings week
FINANCE
28-04-2026 03:53 HKT
Stocks close lower on fading hopes for quick Iran deal, mixed quarterly earnings
FINANCE
24-04-2026 04:40 HKT
Wall Street rises on Iran ceasefire extension and solid earnings
FINANCE
23-04-2026 03:39 HKT
Wall Street dips as Middle East concerns dent earnings optimism
FINANCE
22-04-2026 03:16 HKT
Wall St dips after rally as US-Iran tensions gauged
FINANCE
21-04-2026 04:16 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up from records with Middle East hopes, corporate earnings in focus
FINANCE
17-04-2026 03:57 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq advance on earnings and Middle East optimism
FINANCE
16-04-2026 03:28 HKT
Wall Street rallies on renewed hopes for US-Iran talks, earnings boost
FINANCE
15-04-2026 03:12 HKT
Wall Street indexes gain as investors hold out hope for US-Iran resolution
FINANCE
14-04-2026 04:35 HKT
Wall Street rallies as ongoing Middle East peace negotiations boost sentiment
FINANCE
10-04-2026 03:11 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT
18 hours ago
Temperatures set to fall to 20°C as cold front brings cooler weather and days of rain
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.