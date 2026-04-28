Domestic helper arrested in Tsing Yi for allegedly placing two young brothers in dog cage

A 32-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of child abuse after she allegedly placed two young brothers, aged two and three, inside a dog cage at their Tsing Yi home.

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The incident came to light today after the children's mother reported her suspicions to the police regarding the treatment of her sons at their residence on Cheung Wan Street.

Police officers responded to the scene and, following a preliminary investigation, arrested the domestic helper for "ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child or young person." She is currently being held in custody for further investigation.

According to reports, the two young brothers did not have any visible surface injuries. They were previously taken to a hospital for examination and have since been discharged.

The case is now being handled by the Kwai Tsing police district.