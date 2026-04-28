Night Recap - April 28, 2026

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Govt sets 75pc homeowner agreement threshold to finalize Wang Chi House buyout plan

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The Hong Kong government has announced a clear path forward for the residents of Wang Chi House stating that its long-term relocation and buyout plan will officially proceed if at least 75 percent of homeowners in the fire-damaged block agree to the terms by June 30.

HK Disneyland sees near-record performance amid anniversary boost

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has reported another year of strong performance, with attendance reaching 7.5 million and hotel occupancy averaging about 80 percent for the fiscal year 2025.

Food delivery competition under review as Keeta revises terms

The Competition Commission on Tuesday launched a public consultation on food delivery platform Keeta’s proposed commitments to relax exclusive arrangements with partner restaurants.

Transport services to be stepped up for Labour Day Golden Week travel

The Transport Department has stepped up coordination with local and cross-boundary public transport operators to enhance services during the upcoming Mainland Labour Day Golden Week, as increased passenger flows are expected across Hong Kong and its border crossings.

Temperatures set to fall to 20°C as cold front brings cooler weather and days of rain

A cold front moving toward southern China is expected to bring cooler temperatures and unsettled weather to Hong Kong later this week, with forecasters warning of heavier showers and thunderstorms in the coming days.

Business Today

Airport Authority Hong Kong launches $19 billion bond sale

Airport Authority Hong Kong launched a HK$19 billion three-tranche note sale to refinance debt, fund capital spending, including the three-runway system project, and cover general corporate purposes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

China's central bank guides banks to step up lending in April, sources say

China’s central bank has instructed some commercial banks to expand loan issuance in April, said sources with knowledge of the matter, as authorities seek to prevent a sharp slowdown in credit growth at a time of rising external economic risks.

DeepSeek increases registered capital by over 50pc

Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek's registered capital has been enlarged from 10 million yuan (HK$11.47 million) to 15 million yuan, an increase of over 50 percent, according to the company data platform Qichacha.

Towngas launches Hong Kong’s first hydrogen-powered EV charging system for a commercial building

Hong Kong and China Gas Company (0003) launched Hong Kong’s first hydrogen-powered EV charging system for a commercial building at its North Point headquarters on Tuesday, marking an important step in opening up new applications for green transport.

Hong Kong exports in March jump 35.8pc, far above expectations

Hong Kong's exports surged 35.8 percent year-on-year in March - the highest growth since January 2021, fueled by the strong global demand for artificial intelligence-related electronic products, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

World/China

Taylor Swift files to trademark her voice, likeness to ward off AI deepfakes

Pop superstar Taylor Swift filed trademark applications for two audio clips and one image of herself in what a trademark attorney said is an attempt to protect her voice and likeness from deepfake videos and audio created by artificial intelligence.

King Charles to promote British-American unity in speech to Congress

Britain's King Charles will press the importance of unity with the United States and the need to defend democratic values in an address to Congress on Tuesday at a time of deep divisions between the two countries over the war in Iran.

UAE leaves OPEC and OPEC+ in huge blow to global oil producers' group

The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it quit OPEC and OPEC+, dealing a heavy blow to the oil exporting groups and their de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, at a time when the Iran war has caused a historic energy shock and unsettled the global economy.

Train collision kills 14, injures dozens near Jakarta

Indonesia's president ordered an investigation Tuesday after a long-distance train smashed into a stationary commuter train overnight, killing 14 people and injuring dozens.

US treasury chief says businesses working with Iranian airlines risk sanctions

Businesses working with Iranian airlines risk U.S. sanctions, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday, calling the warning a part of a campaign to put economic pressure on Tehran amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.