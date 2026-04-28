John Lee pledges new laws to protect gig workers, thanks Hong Kong labour force

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced that the government will introduce legislation to improve the industrial injury compensation mechanism for digital platform workers, such as food and parcel delivery drivers, while thanking all of Hong Kong's workers for their hard work ahead of International Labour Day.

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Speaking at the International Labour Day reception hosted by the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions (FTU) today, the Chief Executive highlighted several government initiatives aimed at strengthening labor protections.

Looking to the future, Lee revealed two key plans. The first is to legislate better injury compensation for the growing number of gig economy workers.

The second is to upgrade the Employees Retraining Board into "Upskill Hong Kong," which will not only continue to serve grassroots workers but also offer more advanced skills courses for those already in the workforce, promoting a culture of lifelong learning.

Lee took the opportunity to thank every "hard-working man and woman" in the city, stating that their "daily sweat and effort not only support their own families but also lay a solid foundation for Hong Kong's social and economic development."

He also recapped the government's recent achievements in labor protection, including the implementation of an annual review for the minimum wage, the abolition of the MPF "offsetting" mechanism, and lowering the working hour threshold for "continuous contracts" to benefit more part-time employees.

In occupational safety, he noted the use of drones for inspections and improvements to the heat stress at work warning system.

Lee praised the FTU, Hong Kong's oldest and largest labor group, as a staunch supporter of the workforce and affirmed that the government's work to protect labor rights would not stop.

Also speaking at the event, FTU Chairman Kingsley Wong Kwok emphasized the importance of this year as the start of the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan and a critical year for Hong Kong as it drafts its own inaugural five-year plan.

He reiterated the FTU's firm support for the government's executive-led model and the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

Wong pledged that the FTU will continue to support the government's lawful and effective administration, actively contribute policy recommendations, and help align Hong Kong's local plan with national goals to foster high-quality economic development and build an "employment-friendly society."