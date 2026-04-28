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NEWS

Hotel party in Tsim Sha Tsui ends in fight, two tourists arrested

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A late-night party at a hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui ended in violence on Monday night, with a man and a woman arrested after a dispute escalated into a physical altercation.

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Police said the incident occurred at around 11.47pm in a hotel room on Salisbury Road, involving a 36-year-old woman from the Mainland and a 31-year-old Malaysian man, both tourists visiting Hong Kong.

Initial investigations found that the two became involved in an argument during the party, during which the man allegedly struck the woman with his hands. The woman then retaliated by hitting him in the face with a glass.

Friends who were present at the scene called the police.

Officers arriving at the scene arrested the woman on suspicion of wounding and the man on suspicion of common assault. Both are being detained for further investigation, with the case handled by the Yau Tsim District Crime Squad.

Sources said the two had met earlier while shopping in the area before being invited to the hotel room gathering later in the evening. They were said to have been eating hotpot and drinking before the argument broke out, with alcohol believed to have played a role in escalating tensions.

The woman complained of forehead pain, while the man sustained a laceration to his lower left jaw. Both were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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