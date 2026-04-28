25-year-old Pakistani man dies after collapsing in Tuen Mun flat

A 25-year-old Pakistani man died after collapsing in the bathroom of a public housing flat in Tuen Mun on Tuesday morning (Apr 28).

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Police said they received a report at about 6.40am from a man who found his son unconscious inside a unit at Chun Tin House, Yan Tin Estate.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and took the man to Tuen Mun Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was understood to have a history of illness.

The cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.