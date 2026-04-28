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Morning Recap - April 28, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Off-duty officer faces 3 charges after Mercedes crashed across central divider in Kwai Chung

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An off-duty police officer will appear at Sha Tin Magistrates' Courts on Tuesday on three charges, including dangerous driving, following a serious crash in Kwai Chung last November, police said.

 

Citybus crashes into railing in Tsuen Wan, no injuries

A Citybus crashed into a railing, two trees and a lamppost on Castle Peak Road in Tsuen Wan on Monday night, causing severe front-end damage but no injuries, the bus company said.

Health Bureau: Govt did not request early repayment from CUHK Medical Centre

The Hong Kong government never requested the CUHK Medical Centre to repay its government loan ahead of schedule, the Health Bureau clarified on Monday, adding that the proposal was initiated by the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the medical centre itself.

Bug bomb sparks false alarm at Allway Gardens, residents evacuated

Smoke from a pest-control fogger prompted a full building evacuation at Allway Gardens in Tsuen Wan on Monday evening, with firefighters responding to reports of a potential fire.

World/China News

Suspect in Washington dinner shooting charged with attempting to assassinate Trump

The man accused of opening fire at a Washington dinner attended by Donald Trump was charged on Monday with attempting to assassinate the U.S. president.

New Huanggang Port inspection building powered up

The new Huanggang Port inspection building was officially powered up on Monday following the switching on of its final transformer, bringing the facility another step closer to operation, authorities said.

Putin praises Iranian people for resistance to US in talks with Araqchi

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised the Iranian people for battling to stay independent in the face of U.S. and Israeli pressure and said Moscow would do all it could to help Tehran.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street rangebound, cautious at start of heavy earnings week

Wall Street was mixed on Monday as investors took a breath at the start of an eventful week, with earnings, economic data, the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision and the ebb and flow of Middle East tensions all crowding the docket.

Editorial

What the Chinese AI market showcases to the world – and the gateway opportunity for Hong Kong

As China's artificial intelligence market enters a turbulent new phase – marked by brutal price competition, government intervention, and surging open-source adoption – one question looms: where does Hong Kong fit in?

recap

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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