Morning Recap - April 27, 2026

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Smugglers caught with 184 game discs strapped to bodies at HK-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

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Customs officers at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge have intercepted several travellers attempting to smuggle 184 game discs into the mainland by strapping them to their bodies, authorities said.

(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station

A man in a blue shirt pushed a couple to the ground during a dispute at Diamond Hill MTR station on Sunday lunchtime, prompting a bystander to intervene and a heated confrontation with the woman's tattooed boyfriend, online footage shows.

Dog dies after falling from height at The Mills in Tsuen Wan, park temporarily closed

A one-year-old mongrel dog named "Hung Hung" died on Sunday afternoon after reportedly jumping over a railing about one metre high and falling from a height at The Mills in Tsuen Wan, police said.

Burst pipe floods Jaffe Road in Wan Chai, free motorcycle parking spots submerged

A broken salt water pipe sent muddy water gushing onto Jaffe Road in Wan Chai on Sunday night, forcing pedestrians and vehicles to wade through the flooded streets, with free motorcycle parking bays partially underwater.

World/China News

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan, GFZ says

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Hokkaido, Japan, on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

Trump says he speaks with Putin and Zelensky -Fox News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he has "good conversations" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he aims to settle the Ukraine war.

King Charles' visit to US to proceed after Washington shooting

King Charles' state visit to the United States will go ahead as planned on Monday despite a shooting at a White House dinner attended by President Donald Trump, Buckingham Palace said after discussions with U.S. officials.

File Photo/Reuters

Suspect in White House press dinner shooting wrote anti-Christian manifesto, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the suspect accused of trying to attack administration officials at Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Association dinner had an anti-Christian manifesto and "a lot of hatred in his heart" but was stopped well short of the hotel ballroom hosting the event.

Photo: Reuters

Iran minister returns to Pakistan despite US cancelling talks

Iran's foreign minister returned to Islamabad on Sunday, ping-ponging from capital to capital as mediators hoped to keep peace talks between Tehran and the United States alive.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi sits down with Senior Omani Diplomat, Najib Bin Yahya Al Balushi. Reuters

Trump tells Fox News Iran can call US if it wants to negotiate

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran can reach out to the United States if it wants to negotiate an end to the war between the two countries.

Photo: Reuters

US millionaire big-game hunter crushed to death by elephants in Gabon

An American millionaire big-game hunter died after being crushed by a group of elephants during a hunting expedition in Gabon last Friday, according to media reports.

Sports

Chelsea reach FA Cup final with 1-0 win over Leeds

Crisis-hit Chelsea beat Leeds United 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday to reach the FA Cup final, a first-half goal from controversial Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez earning them a clash with Manchester City in the showpiece match next month.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Global chambers of commerce vindicate Hong Kong's stability amid world chaos with unwavering confidence

Despite global economic chaos, foreign chambers report record confidence in Hong Kong's rule of law, IP protection, and talent pool.