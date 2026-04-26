logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Social media ads spark concern as agencies offer dubious business investments for talent visa extensions

NEWS
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A growing number of agencies are advertising "self-employment opportunities" on social media, targeting individuals seeking to renew their visas under the talent admission schemes in Hong Kong. A barrister warns that it may constitute fraud. The Immigration Department cautioned the public not to trust promotional claims from those agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to Sing Tao Daily — the sister publication of The Standard — these agencies are charging fees that range from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of yuan for their services. Investigations by reporters revealed that some agencies claim to operate physical stores in Hong Kong—including pinball parlors and claw machine shops—and offer clients the chance to "become shareholders" for a fee. The so-called investment allows applicants to renew their visas under the self-employment category.

Under the talent schemes renewal requirements, applicants must provide proof of genuine business activity, such as records of cash flow, transaction amounts, and lease agreements, to demonstrate stable operations and economic contributions to Hong Kong.

Some immigration agencies advertise on social media that their companies run a variety of physical businesses in the city —  including pinball shops, claw machine shops, self-service laundry shops, self-service car wash shops, and educational institutions, etc.

The agencies claim that clients can select which type of business to "invest" in and pay a fee to be listed as "shareholders," allowing them to declare self-employment for visa renewal. The actual profits and losses of the store are irrelevant to the client, the post claimed.

For instance, clients are asked to pay a service fee of about HK$15,000 and make an advance transfer of HK$150,000 as proof of business activity. Agencies claimed that they will refund the investment in monthly installments, allowing the transaction records to be used for visa renewal applications. Agencies also claim the process is low-cost, "completely legal," and "100 percent guaranteed for renewal."

However, barrister Albert Luk Wai-hung cautioned that applicants who falsely claim to be shareholders or use self-employment as a pretext without genuine business intentions under the talent schemes are committing fraud. Agencies creating false information could also be liable for conspiracy to defraud.

The Immigration Department reiterated that individuals seeking to work or start businesses in Hong Kong do not need to apply through intermediaries and warned against believing claims of "guaranteed success." It also reminded applicants that submitting false information is a serious crime that may result in criminal liability.

talentvisarenewalfakedubious

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
GTS Week to foster regional talent exchanges and cooperation in mid-March
NEWS
02-03-2026 20:00 HKT
File Photo
China confirms visa-free access for Canada, UK visitors from Feb 17
CHINA
15-02-2026 18:35 HKT
A general view of a U.S. State Department sign outside the U.S. State Department building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo
Trump administration to suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 nations
WORLD
15-01-2026 15:00 HKT
European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton looks on before French President Emmanuel Macron's speech on Europe in the amphitheatre of the Sorbonne University in Paris, France, 25 April 2024. (Reuters)
US targets former EU commissioner, activists with visa bans over alleged censorship
WORLD
24-12-2025 17:55 HKT
National flags of China and India fly next to the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, a venue for 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China August 30, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
India streamlines visa rules in boost for Chinese professionals
CHINA
18-12-2025 13:23 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he delivers remarks on the U.S. economy and affordability at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump launches gold card program for expedited visas with a $1 million price tag
WORLD
11-12-2025 16:49 HKT
A visitor tries to enter the visa section of the U.S. Embassy in Nine Elms in London, Britain May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Trump administration orders enhanced vetting for applicants of H-1B visa
WORLD
04-12-2025 13:43 HKT
Aurore Chiquot of SoftBank Robotics Europe extends her hand to a robot during the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 25, 2017. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia scales back salary premiums for foreign talent, recruiters say
WORLD
16-11-2025 14:22 HKT
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 16, 2024 India's Sumit Nagal in action during his first round match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
India's top tennis player says denied China visa
CHINA
13-11-2025 13:56 HKT
Visa credit cards are seen in this picture illustration taken June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/Illustration/File Photo
Visa and Mastercard near settlement with merchants, would lower fees, WSJ reports
FINANCE
09-11-2025 14:54 HKT
logo
Guests take cover after a loud, unidentified noise, in Washington, D.C. (left) Law enforcement personnel detain a person of interest. (right)(Reuters)
Trump safe after shooting at White House correspondents dinner, suspect in custody
WORLD
7 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
(File photo)
Company director convicted of using fake passports to open bank accounts
NEWS
25-04-2026 11:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.