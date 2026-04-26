Social media ads spark concern as agencies offer dubious business investments for talent visa extensions

A growing number of agencies are advertising "self-employment opportunities" on social media, targeting individuals seeking to renew their visas under the talent admission schemes in Hong Kong. A barrister warns that it may constitute fraud. The Immigration Department cautioned the public not to trust promotional claims from those agencies.

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According to Sing Tao Daily — the sister publication of The Standard — these agencies are charging fees that range from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of yuan for their services. Investigations by reporters revealed that some agencies claim to operate physical stores in Hong Kong—including pinball parlors and claw machine shops—and offer clients the chance to "become shareholders" for a fee. The so-called investment allows applicants to renew their visas under the self-employment category.

Under the talent schemes renewal requirements, applicants must provide proof of genuine business activity, such as records of cash flow, transaction amounts, and lease agreements, to demonstrate stable operations and economic contributions to Hong Kong.

Some immigration agencies advertise on social media that their companies run a variety of physical businesses in the city — including pinball shops, claw machine shops, self-service laundry shops, self-service car wash shops, and educational institutions, etc.

The agencies claim that clients can select which type of business to "invest" in and pay a fee to be listed as "shareholders," allowing them to declare self-employment for visa renewal. The actual profits and losses of the store are irrelevant to the client, the post claimed.

For instance, clients are asked to pay a service fee of about HK$15,000 and make an advance transfer of HK$150,000 as proof of business activity. Agencies claimed that they will refund the investment in monthly installments, allowing the transaction records to be used for visa renewal applications. Agencies also claim the process is low-cost, "completely legal," and "100 percent guaranteed for renewal."

However, barrister Albert Luk Wai-hung cautioned that applicants who falsely claim to be shareholders or use self-employment as a pretext without genuine business intentions under the talent schemes are committing fraud. Agencies creating false information could also be liable for conspiracy to defraud.

The Immigration Department reiterated that individuals seeking to work or start businesses in Hong Kong do not need to apply through intermediaries and warned against believing claims of "guaranteed success." It also reminded applicants that submitting false information is a serious crime that may result in criminal liability.