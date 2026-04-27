logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US millionaire big-game hunter crushed to death by elephants in Gabon

WORLD
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

An American millionaire big-game hunter died after being crushed by a group of elephants during a hunting expedition in Gabon last Friday, according to media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ernie Dosio, a 75-year-old vineyard owner from Lodi, California, was hunting yellow-backed duiker, an antelope species, in the Lope-Okanda rainforest when he and his guide unexpectedly encountered five female elephants accompanied by a calf.

Safari operator Collect Africa confirmed the death of its client and reported that the professional hunter guiding Dosio sustained serious injuries during the encounter. Officials from the US embassy in Gabon are coordinating the return of his remains to California.

Dosio had built an extensive collection of hunting trophies over the years, including elephants and lions, and was a familiar name within the Sacramento Safari Club.

A retired hunter who knew Dosio said: "Ernie has been hunting since he could hold a rifle and has many trophies from Africa and the US. Although many disagree with big-game hunting, all Ernie's hunts were strictly licensed and above board and were registered as conservation in culling animal numbers."

Gabon's forests are home to approximately 95,000 forest elephants, most of the species' global population, which are considered highly endangered.

Last year, another American game hunter was killed by a buffalo he was stalking during a hunting expedition in South Africa.

Gabon big-game hunting elephant attack

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
Trump says he speaks with Putin and Zelensky -Fox News
WORLD
1 min ago
File Photo/Reuters
King Charles' visit to US to proceed after Washington shooting
WORLD
19 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
Suspect in White House press dinner shooting wrote anti-Christian manifesto, Trump says
WORLD
28 mins ago
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi sits down with Senior Omani Diplomat, Najib Bin Yahya Al Balushi. Reuters
Iran minister returns to Pakistan despite US cancelling talks
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump tells Fox News Iran can call US if it wants to negotiate
WORLD
3 hours ago
Trump and Jiang (Reuters)
From sparring partner to gala chaos: Jiang Weijia again in the spotlight with Trump
WORLD
6 hours ago
DBS/POSB launches $10m support package for Singaporeans
WORLD
8 hours ago
Members of the audience file out of the ballroom after a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
World leaders react to Washington gala shooting
WORLD
10 hours ago
Sri Lanka seeks buyers for white-elephant airport
WORLD
10 hours ago
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla stand with U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the state banquet at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025. (Reuters/File)
UK says cooperating closely with US on security ahead of King Charles' visit
WORLD
12 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
logo
Guests take cover after a loud, unidentified noise, in Washington, D.C. (left) Law enforcement personnel detain a person of interest. (right)(Reuters)
Trump safe after shooting at White House correspondents dinner, suspect in custody
WORLD
16 hours ago
Law enforcement personnel detain Cole Tomas Allen, a suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 25, 2026. (Reuters)
Who is Cole Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting?
WORLD
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.