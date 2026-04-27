Trump says he speaks with Putin and Zelensky -Fox News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he has "good conversations" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he aims to settle the Ukraine war.

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"We're working on the Russia situation, Russia and Ukraine, and hopefully we're going to get it," Trump said in an interview on Fox News' "The Sunday Briefing."

Trump said he did not want to reveal when he had last spoken with Putin.

"I do have conversations with him, and I do have conversations with President Zelensky, and good conversations," he said, not specifying when calls with either leader had been held.

"The hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky is ridiculous. It's crazy. And hate is a bad thing. Hate is a bad thing when you're trying to settle something, but it'll happen," he said.

Trump had vowed to end the war that began with a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but more than a year into his second term, the conflict continues.

Reuters