Man dies after collapsing on Cathay flight from Manchester

A 51-year-old man has died after collapsing on board a Cathay Pacific flight from Manchester to Hong Kong early Friday (Apr 24).

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Cabin crew on flight CX216 alerted air traffic control at about 6.16am after the passenger lost consciousness and was reported to be in critical condition.

Emergency services were put on standby at Hong Kong International Airport, with ambulances dispatched to the apron ahead of the aircraft’s arrival.

The flight landed at about 6.53am. Paramedics boarded the aircraft and attempted resuscitation, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the deceased held a Hong Kong identity card. The cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.