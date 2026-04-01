logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Eight days of rain ahead as showers loom over Ching Ming Festival

NEWS
01-04-2026 17:00 HKT

by

Kamun Lai

logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Observatory has forecast an extended spell of unsettled weather, with rain expected for the next eight days and showers likely to affect the Ching Ming Festival holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The observatory said April 5, the day of the Ching Ming Festival, and the following day will be mainly cloudy, with occasional showers and squally thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.

Under the persistent influence of low-pressure troughs, weather over southern China will remain unstable from Friday through next Monday, bringing periods of showers and a few squally thunderstorms.

Temperatures today are expected to range between 22 and 27 degrees, with relative humidity around 62 percent.

An easterly airstream is forecast to affect the southeastern China coast on Thursday, bringing occasional showers and slightly cooler conditions. Rain is expected to become more frequent on Friday, with showers and thunderstorms developing in parts of the city later in the day.

The observatory said the wet conditions are likely to continue through next Wednesday, with the period from Saturday to Monday seeing occasional squally thunderstorms.

Friday will be relatively warmer, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 29 degrees and some sunny periods during the day before showers arrive later.

On the Ching Ming Festival, temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 28 degrees. Southeast winds will be force 4 to 5, occasionally reaching force 6 on high ground later. The day will be mainly cloudy, with a few showers at first, becoming more frequent with a few squally thunderstorms later.

Looking ahead, the observatory said showers are expected to ease by the middle of next week as low-pressure troughs weaken and an upper-air anticyclone strengthens over the region.

Weather conditions are expected to improve, with sunnier intervals and hotter daytime temperatures. Maximum temperatures are forecast to rise to around 30 degrees next Thursday and Friday.

Hong Kong ObservatoryHong Kong

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index falls 177 points on Thursday
FINANCE
02-04-2026 16:55 HKT
Light at last for Hong Kong's Central office market after 7-year slump
PROPERTY
02-04-2026 15:20 HKT
Stocks sink, oil surges as Trump vows to keep hitting Iran
FINANCE
02-04-2026 12:37 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls over 200 points in early trading on Thursday
FINANCE
02-04-2026 10:13 HKT
Steve Chuang.
FHKI expects strong electronic exports growth this year
FINANCE
01-04-2026 21:56 HKT
A mouse is seen in a plastic box at the Laboratory Animal Services Center (LASC) of the University of Zurich in Schlieren, Switzerland, February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Rights group condemns Hong Kong company tests on severed animal heads, limbs
NEWS
01-04-2026 17:00 HKT
Photo by YAN ZHAO / AFP A kapok tree blooms with vibrant red flowers while retaining green foliage that typically would have shed during winter, in Hong Kong on March 15, 2026.
Hong Kong's 'hero trees' lose their glory as climate warms
NEWS
01-04-2026 12:15 HKT
HK ends Asian Cup qualifying campaign with 2-1 defeat to India
FOOTBALL
01-04-2026 00:48 HKT
HKTDC's export confidence index slid 5 points amid global uncertainties
FINANCE
31-03-2026 16:39 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls 200 points on Monday
FINANCE
30-03-2026 17:38 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.