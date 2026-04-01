Eight days of rain ahead as showers loom over Ching Ming Festival

The Hong Kong Observatory has forecast an extended spell of unsettled weather, with rain expected for the next eight days and showers likely to affect the Ching Ming Festival holiday.

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The observatory said April 5, the day of the Ching Ming Festival, and the following day will be mainly cloudy, with occasional showers and squally thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.

Under the persistent influence of low-pressure troughs, weather over southern China will remain unstable from Friday through next Monday, bringing periods of showers and a few squally thunderstorms.

Temperatures today are expected to range between 22 and 27 degrees, with relative humidity around 62 percent.

An easterly airstream is forecast to affect the southeastern China coast on Thursday, bringing occasional showers and slightly cooler conditions. Rain is expected to become more frequent on Friday, with showers and thunderstorms developing in parts of the city later in the day.

The observatory said the wet conditions are likely to continue through next Wednesday, with the period from Saturday to Monday seeing occasional squally thunderstorms.

Friday will be relatively warmer, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 29 degrees and some sunny periods during the day before showers arrive later.

On the Ching Ming Festival, temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 28 degrees. Southeast winds will be force 4 to 5, occasionally reaching force 6 on high ground later. The day will be mainly cloudy, with a few showers at first, becoming more frequent with a few squally thunderstorms later.

Looking ahead, the observatory said showers are expected to ease by the middle of next week as low-pressure troughs weaken and an upper-air anticyclone strengthens over the region.

Weather conditions are expected to improve, with sunnier intervals and hotter daytime temperatures. Maximum temperatures are forecast to rise to around 30 degrees next Thursday and Friday.