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NEWS

MTR to launch integrated wheelset maintenance centre, doubling capacity

NEWS
57 mins ago
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The MTR Corporation is set to put its new Integrated Wheelset Maintenance Centre into operation in the first half of the year, aiming to double its maintenance capacity in response to rising service demand following the opening of the Tuen Ma Line and the cross-harbour extension of the East Rail Line.

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Located along the Ho Man Tin maintenance siding, the facility was developed at a cost of nearly HK$300 million. Once operational, it will be capable of handling up to 1,500 wheelsets annually, representing an increase of about two times compared with existing capacity.

The new center is expected to significantly shorten turnaround times. Maintenance and replacement of each wheelset, which currently takes three to four working days, will be reduced to around 10 hours.

Traditional maintenance processes often require multiple workers to lift and handle heavy components, but the new facility will introduce eight specially designed robotic arms and an intelligent management system, allowing most procedures to be carried out through remote operation by engineering staff.

The MTR said the center is now in its final commissioning stage, with maintenance work to be progressively relocated to the new facility. It also plans to integrate maintenance data with its operations data center and enterprise asset management system to analyze wheel wear patterns and develop a predictive maintenance model.

The move forms part of the operator’s broader push toward a smarter railway system, enhancing efficiency while supporting the long-term reliability of its expanding network.
 

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