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NEWS

DoJ eyes seizure of Jimmy Lai assets worth $127m

NEWS
4 hours ago
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The Department of Justice has applied to confiscate assets linked to Jimmy Lai Chee-ying’s offenses, including 62 bank accounts, shares in 17 companies, and bail money totaling upward of HK$127 million. A hearing is set for July 8.

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Lai was sentenced in February to 20 years in prison for conspiring to collude with foreign forces and publish seditious material.

Prosecutors aim to seize about HK$71.39 million of shares in two firms, nearly HK$32.3 million in Lai’s personal accounts, HK$12.11 million in related company accounts, HK$10 million in bail, HK$2 million in refunded fines, and HK$80,000 transferred to an associate’s account.

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