Govt to penalize buyers of illegal fuel amidst crackdown on illicit gas stations

Penalties of engaging in illegal fuels are to be extended to buyers; the maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of HK$1 million and imprisonment for one year, with doubling penalties for sellers, according to sources.

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The new measures come in response to a sharp increase in illegal fuel-related activities. In the first two months of this year alone, authorities received 221 reports of illegal fuel purchases, marking a 42 percent increase compared to the monthly average last year.

The crackdown has been substantial. From January to March this year, the Fire Services Department acted on 375 reports, leading to successful operations in 140 cases and the seizure of 360,000 liters of fuel—a volume equal to the total number of cases handled in the first half of the previous year.

Earlier this month, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung stated that the government is reviewing relevant fire services legislation to comprehensively strengthen the regulatory system, including studying increased penalties for related offenses and the legal liability for purchasing illicit fuel.

The move is aimed at deterring car owners who, driven by surging fuel prices due to international instability, turn to illegal gas stations to save money. The Security Bureau had previously announced its intention to hold buyers criminally liable to curb this demand.

Authorities have also observed a change in the nature of the illegal fuel trade. The focus has shifted from diesel to gasoline, and the distribution method has become more "fragmented," with smaller quantities being distributed from various locations using trucks or even seven-seater vehicles.

Under the current Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, the maximum penalty for selling untaxed petrol upon conviction is a fine of HK$1 million and imprisonment for two years. The proposed changes would significantly stiffen the legal consequences for all parties involved in the illicit fuel trade.