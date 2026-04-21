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Rosanna Law declares Hong Kong a sports events hub, calling on fans to enjoy upcoming 'football feast'

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui on Tuesday declared Hong Kong a definitive city for major sports events, highlighting the recent success of the Hong Kong Sevens and announcing a star-studded summer football lineup for the Kai Tak Main Stadium.

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With the Hong Kong Sevens having just concluded, drawing 110,000 local spectators and tourists, Rosanna Law shared her enthusiasm for the city's continuous appeal as a sporting destination.

She revealed that this summer would bring an exciting "football feast" to the new Kai Tak Main Stadium, promising a constant stream of high-profile events.

Law confirmed that football fans should prepare for three major matchups in August.

The schedule includes a game between Manchester City and Inter Milan, another clash featuring Chelsea against Juventus, and a third encounter pitting Bayern Munich against Aston Villa.

She urged football enthusiasts to reserve August 1, 5, and 7, to fully immerse themselves in the passion and excitement of the sport at the state-of-the-art venue.

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