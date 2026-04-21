Night Recap - April 21, 2026

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HK races to start five-year plan public consultation this quarter: John Lee

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Hong Kong is moving at full speed and aiming to launch public consultation this quarter on its first five-year plan to align with the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, according to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Wang Sun House residents return home for second day to retrieve belongings

Residents of Wang Sun House in Wang Fuk Court continue to return to their fire-damaged homes on Tuesday morning, with many expressing a deep desire to retrieve items of sentimental value and bid a final farewell.

Hong Kong Football Festival returns with Manchester City, Inter, Chelsea and Juventus in August

Hong Kong will once again take center stage on the global football calendar this summer, as the Hong Kong Football Festival (HKFF) returns with four of Europe’s most decorated clubs.

John Lee supports serious prediction platform risk assessment before introducing basketball betting

As the government paused the introduction of basketball betting activities, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said it is appropriate for the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau (HYAB) to review the situation and assess potential risks brought by the prediction market platforms.

JAL, ANA hike international flight surcharges as fuel prices soar

Japan’s two major airlines, Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA), announced that they will sharply increase fuel surcharges for international flights booked in May and June.

Business Today

The Pavilia Farm III records 99 times oversubscribed of 75 units

The Pavilia Farm III in Tai Wai, co-developed by New World Development (0017) and MTR Corporation (0066), has received more than 7,500 checks as of Tuesday, marking 99 times oversubscription of 75 units.

A half-century of hope: HKJC celebrates Mark Six golden anniversary with record-breaking $228m jackpot

After offering Hongkongers hopes and dreams for half a century, the Hong Kong Jockey Club is marking Mark Six's 50th birthday with a record HK$228 million jackpot and a series of celebrations.

MTR to issue first public HKD bond for $15b: Bloomberg

MTR Corporation (0066) reportedly began marketing its first-ever Hong Kong dollar public bond sale on Tuesday, aiming to raise HK$15 billion via a multi-tranche debt offering, Bloomberg reported.



Amazon to invest up to US$25 billion in Anthropic as part of US$100 billion cloud deal

Amazon said on Monday that it will invest up to US$25 billion in Anthropic, as the AI startup commits to spending more than US$100 billion over the next 10 years on Amazon's cloud technologies.

China's Victory Giant jumps 50 percent in Hong Kong debut after $20.1 billion offering

Shares of Chinese circuit board maker Victory Giant Technology ​closed 50.1 percent higher in their Hong Kong debut on Tuesday, after raising HK$20.1 billion in a share sale in the city's biggest ‌listing in about seven months.

World/China

Tim Cook's time as Apple chief marked by profit absent awe

An Alabama-born engineer seen as a supply-chain savant, Tim Cook took on the daunting challenge of succeeding Apple's iconic boss Steve Jobs 15 years ago.

Hello Kitty's parent company to make own video games

Seeking new fans for Hello Kitty, the company behind the enigmatic character on Tuesday launched a video games division aiming to release 10 original titles over the next three years.

Japan PM Takaichi sends offering to Yasukuni war shrine

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent a ritual offering on Tuesday to a shrine honouring the country's war dead that has long angered neighbouring countries but did not visit in person, media reports and an unidentified source close to the matter said.

Trump says recovering Iran uranium 'will be a long and difficult process'

US President Donald Trump said late Monday the United States obtaining uranium from Iran would be "long" and "difficult" in the aftermath of last year's US strikes on Tehran's nuclear sites.

South Korea police seek detention warrant for BTS agency founder Bang

South Korean police have requested a detention warrant for Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of Kpop agency HYBE, over alleged illegal trading tied to the company's initial public offering.