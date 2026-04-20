From relief to heartbreak: residents return to fire-damaged homes

Small miracles and disappointment awaited Wang Fuk Court residents on Monday as they made their first step back into the charred units — nearly five months after the deadly fire.

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The first batch of residents gathered at a community hall in the morning to register and collect protective gear, including masks, gloves, and safety helmets, before being allowed to re-enter the affected blocks.

Despite light rain in the afternoon, residents were seen making their way back in blue raincoats—some using canes, others pulling handcarts or carrying long metal tongs—as they attempted to retrieve belongings from the aftermath of the blaze.

Among them was Chung, a low-floor resident of Wang Sun House, who said he was pleased to recover most of the items listed on a checklist prepared in advance.

After climbing the stairs with his wife, son, and a friend, he found that two paintings had survived, though several appliances were damaged.

“It was a bought painting, but I really love the sea view,” he said. “Luckily, only the frame had some concrete dust. I will wipe it down later.”

He also retrieved a circular patterned souvenir from a trip to Tibet, which he believed may have brought some protection to his home.

Chung described the experience of returning as “strange,” noting that he found himself paying attention to details he had never noticed before.

Despite concerns about hygiene, he said conditions were better than expected, with cleaned stairwells, stable railings, and no noticeable odor.

The process took about two hours, and he described the flat as slightly stuffy, advising other residents to open windows and bring enough water.

He also praised the arrangements, saying staff and police officers were on hand to assist residents in carrying items.

Still, he said the most difficult moment was saying goodbye to his home of two years and to his pet, which died in the fire.

Meanwhile, another resident, Tai, who lived on the third floor, returned with her mother and sisters, while her father, who has mobility issues, remained behind.

She said the family managed to retrieve some jewelry, cash, and keepsakes belonging to deceased relatives.

Although she had seen photos of the damage beforehand, she said the reality was still disappointing.

“The unit was all burnt, with only a broken air conditioner in the living room remaining,” she said, adding that everything from the ceiling to the light fixtures had been destroyed.

Another resident, Leung, who lived on the seventh floor, said he hoped to retrieve valuables quickly to minimize the need for repeated trips up and down the stairs.