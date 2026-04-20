About 270 Wang Fuk Court residents return home for their belongings with mixed feelings

Residents of the seven fire-damaged blocks in Wang Fuk Court are returning to their units in batches starting on Monday to retrieve belongings, with some describing complicated emotions after seeing the condition of their homes.

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Deputy Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk Wing-hing said that 78 households, comprising 269 residents, of Wang Sun House—the first block to allow re-entry—have registered to return to their flats in two phases today. The government has deployed more than 1,000 staff to assist.

He added that residents would be allowed to make multiple entries within the three-hour time limit after some called for greater flexibility.

Residents began arriving at the Kwong Fuk Community Hall this morning to register for access to the building, including many elderly and some using crutches. Wearing safety helmets, masks and gloves, they then proceeded to the building via a temporarily built covered walkway.

A large number of police officers, firefighters and Civil Aid Service members were deployed at the scene to maintain security and order.

Among those returning was Wong, a resident who went back to his seventh-floor unit. He left with only a backpack and a large tote bag of personal items. Although he had seen photos of the wreckage and thought he was prepared for the worst, he said he was still struck by the severity of the scene.

“It feels complicated,” he said, urging the authorities to allow residents more time to return to their units.

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A lower-floor resident, whose unit was not directly affected by the fire but had damaged floor tiles, said he had prepared safety shoes and red-white-blue nylon bags for packing. He added that he had made a list of items to retrieve, including his marriage certificate and a computer storing photos of his children’s growth.

He said he would decide whether to make multiple trips based on the actual condition of his flat, adding concerns about poor hygiene and potential pest infestations caused by the fire.

Meanwhile, some residents not scheduled to return on Monday expressed frustration and helplessness. A resident of Wang Yan House said he tried to visit the community hall earlier to ask about the process for returning to his unit, but was denied entry. “It feels like we have to beg to go back to our own homes,” he said.

He added that photos provided by social workers showed his unit on the 20th floor had been severely burned, leaving little to retrieve. A volunteer group had initially offered support for his trip, but the arrangement was eventually canceled, leaving him feeling helpless.