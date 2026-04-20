Expert warns of emotional struggles for Wang Fuk Court returning home

As the first batch of Wang Fuk Court residents began retrieving belongings on Monday, executive councilor and chairman of the Advisory Committee on Mental Health Lam Ching-choi warned that the most difficult moment may come when they step inside their fire-damaged units.

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Under the current arrangement, residents return to their homes in staggered batches, with up to four people per household and a three-hour window inside.

“Their emotions will be very complex,” said Lam, recommending residents to be mentally prepared for both potential physical damage and grief before entering.

Under a harsh environment with compromised staircases and poor air quality caused by residue from the blaze, Lam also flagged potential risks for those with lung conditions or asthma.

He also advised elderly residents to bring finger pulse oximeters to monitor oxygen and heart rate, and to rest as needed.

Additionally, he strongly recommended residents go with trusted relatives or social workers, as some may experience a sudden emotional breakdown during the visit.

However, Lam stressed that the hardest moment may come after leaving — when deep grief or even rage over lost belongings surface, urging residents not to bottle it up, and share with their close ones.