Majority Wang Fuk Court households opt in for govt return schedule

Ninety-eight percent of households from seven fire-ravaged blocks of Wang Fuk Court have agreed to retrieve their belongings on the government's schedule, said Deputy Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk Wing-hing.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This followed the government's arrangement for affected residents to return in staggered groups starting April 20.

Speaking at an event on Sunday, Cheuk said that among the 1,730 households contacted, the vast majority will follow the government's timetable, with only a handful needing alternative arrangements.

He added that about 380 households had expressed their wish to return for another round, which he assured that arrangements would be made after reviewing the first round.

As for Wang Chi House, the only block untouched by the fire, Cheuk noted that another return window has been scheduled next month.

He reminded residents that they will receive small red-white-blue bags, helmets, cut-resistant gloves, masks, and bottled water on the day of return, advising them to bring only necessary items before heading upstairs.

For residents who have not requested another visit, Cheuk said they can still seek support through the government’s “one social worker per household” follow-up service.