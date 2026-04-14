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NEWS

Wang Fuk Court residents plead for early access after suspected break-in

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Another suspected break-in hit Tai Po's Wang Fuk Court, prompting residents to call for early access to count their losses.

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This marks the second incident after three workers were charged last month for stealing HK$90,000 in jewelry from another unit at Wang Tai House.

Enhanced security measures were introduced following the incident — including increased police presence, pre-work checks and records of valuables, a HK$500 cash limit for workers, and metal detector searches before they leave.

However, a new alarm was raised by a Wang Cheong House resident, Li, who received three photos yesterday from a social worker showing evidence of rummaging.

Li pointed out that one image appeared to show open drawers and boxes in a bedroom containing about HK$30,000 in cash and jewelry valued at around HK$10,000, which she believes had been ransacked.

Li said she reported the incident to police, but was told only a preliminary record could be made at this stage, while a formal theft report can only be filed after missing items are confirmed.

With still two weeks away from the government arrangement to return, she expressed fear over further losses and the lack of protection of her assets. 

Voicing disappointment in the cold response from the authorities, she pledged an early visit to tally losses.

“With clear evidence of a possible break-in, my family should be allowed to go up with the police and check now,” she said.

For Li and her family, the suspected burglary is yet another blow after the fire, which she described as a double devastation beyond words.

Wang Fuk Courttheft

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