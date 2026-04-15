Calls grow to elevate Independent Committee to upgrade Wang Fuk Court Fire probe

The chairman of the Independent Committee in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po David Lok Kai-hong responded on Wednesday to the advice to elevate the committee to the Commission of Inquiry, stating that they will provide more details later.

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Speaking ahead of the 12th hearing on Wednesday, Lok acknowledged the suggestions, stating that more details would be provided at a later date.

Lok explained that the ability to compel witnesses who are unwilling to testify is among the reasons some have advocated for upgrading the committee’s status. However, he noted that every investigative method has its pros and cons and as the committee has already deployed its investigation strategy, it would be unwise and inappropriate to reveal it at this stage.

He emphasized the integrity of the ongoing investigation, assuring the public that its comprehensive nature would become evident. He insisted that the Committee will never adjust the investigative direction out of fear of probing anyone.

Lok said that all witnesses have submitted their statements to the police, which will be included in consideration, but will not be read in the hearings.

In a bid to increase transparency, the Committee will publish past and future witness statements on its secretariat’s website. Lok cautioned, however, that the process would take time due to the sensitive nature of the information, which must be handled carefully before publication.