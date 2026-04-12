Wang Fuk Court theft concerns 'a misunderstanding', security chief says after police find cash, jewellery

Security chief Chris Tang said concerns about theft at Wang Fuk Court were "a misunderstanding," after police found cash and jewellery at a unit where a resident reported suspected losses, as residents prepare to return to their flats next Monday to collect belongings.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A resident of Wang Cheong Court raised the alarm after receiving photos taken by a social worker showing drawers open and jewellery boxes containing about HK$35,000 in cash and valuables in disarray. The resident filed a police report.

Police followed up on Tuesday morning, locating cash and jewellery at the unit. The resident's family later confirmed the items were accounted for. One drawer had been searched, but most cash stored elsewhere was found, and no other areas appeared disturbed.

Tang told Now TV that of 157 resident inquiries about possible losses, over 50 had been checked with nothing missing. About 100 were recorded concerns where residents could not specify what might be missing. "We believe the earlier case of three workers caught stealing was an isolated incident," he said.

Three workers carrying out reinforcement work at the estate were earlier arrested for allegedly stealing seven pieces of jewellery worth about HK$90,000 from a Wang Tai Court unit. They have been charged with theft.

Police have since implemented four security measures, including limiting workers to carrying no more than HK$500 cash, securing personal valuables in lockers, recording visible valuables before entry, stationing officers inside units during work, and using metal detectors for body searches when workers leave.