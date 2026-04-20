Man found deceased in Tsuen Wan waters

A 63-year-old man was discovered floating unresponsive in the waters off Tsuen Wan on Monday morning, prompting a police investigation.

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At approximately 10am today, passersby spotted the man, identified by police as Cheung, about 10 meters from the public toilet along Hoi Hing Road.

Emergency services were immediately alerted, and both fire and police personnel swiftly responded to the scene.

The man was recovered from the water, but tragically, he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities reported that no suicide note was found at the location. The cause of death is yet to be determined, pending a post-mortem examination.

The case has been classified as a "body discovered" incident.