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NEWS

Man creates disturbance, strips in HKU study hall

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A mainland Chinese man caused a significant commotion at the University of Hong Kong's Chi Wah Learning Commons on Saturday, stripping off his clothes and shouting before security personnel intervened and alerted police.

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Eyewitnesses reported on social media platforms that the man, experiencing emotional distress, was observed crying loudly in an elevator before running unclothed through the study hall.

Inside the Chi Wah Learning Commons, he reportedly shouted phrases such as "I'm king of the world" and "The world has no hope," startling students present.

According to police, they received a report from University of Hong Kong security around 8pm on April 18, detailing a man speaking to himself and removing his clothing inside a study room.

Officers arrived to find the man dressed again, and he was then transported conscious by ambulance to Queen Mary Hospital for examination.

No injuries were reported, and no property was damaged during the incident.

It was later determined that the 42-year-old man was a mainland Chinese visitor holding a two-way permit and was not affiliated with the University of Hong Kong as a student or staff member. The case has been classified as "person found mentally disordered."

The University of Hong Kong confirmed the incident, stating that security received a report on the evening of April 18 concerning an emotionally unstable and disheveled individual within the Chi Wah Learning Commons in the Centennial Campus.

Security personnel promptly responded to the scene and called for an ambulance.

After initial treatment by paramedics, the individual was accompanied by police to the hospital for further assessment.

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