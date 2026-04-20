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NEWS

HK and Malaysian manufacturers ink deal to boost two-way market expansion

NEWS
29 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) will be joining hands with the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) to create a two-way bridge for thousands of companies to expand into each other's markets.

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The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in Kuala Lumpur this week commits the parties to collaboration in high-tech fields, including smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.

Witnessed by around 100 Malaysian business leaders, the deal creates a pathway for the FMM’s vast network of 13,000 member companies to access new opportunities and expertise.

Sunny Tan, chairman of the HKPC, said at the signing ceremony that the partnership is designed to help businesses modernize and compete on a global scale.

Both mainland China and Malaysia are accelerating their industrial upgrading, he stressed, adding that the two countries share the same direction to further promote intelligent production and create better employment opportunities.

He continued, "The world is rapidly shifting to data-driven, AI-enabled operating models. Early action provides a leading edge, and this is where Hong Kong can play its unique role."

Under the agreement, the HKPC will organize study tours, training, and business-matching events to help Hong Kong and mainland enterprises invest and operate in Malaysia. 

In return, it will support Malaysian companies seeking to use Hong Kong as a strategic gateway into the Greater Bay Area and the broader mainland market.

The two parties will also exchange professional knowledge in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, Industry 4.0, sustainable development, and international standards.

Soh Thian Lai, president of the FMM, called the MOU an "important step" in strengthening industrial cooperation, noting that trade between the two economies hit a record high last year.

Malaysia and Hong Kong have highly complementary advantages, he said, stressing that Hong Kong can be an important gateway for Malaysia in innovation, partnership, investment linkage, and access to wider international markets.

Meanwhile, Malaysia offers a platform for Hong Kong's industrial expansion, production cooperation, and entry into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market.

MalaysiaHong Kong Productivity Council

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